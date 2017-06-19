'Stuck In The 90s' reunites Forte, All-4-One and Shai

Get ready for a trip back to when arguably the best of R&B Pop was created. The 90’s! Tantriq Entertainment and Ray Jr. are excited to announce “Stuck in The 90’s” a concert featuring two groups that dominated the R&B airwaves in the 1990’s ALL -4- ONE and Shai. Stuck in The 90’s will also feature the very special reunion of one of Hawaii’s favorite pop groups that also dominated Hawaii’s radio in that era, the lovely ladies of Forte.

The Grammy Award Winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves, but also garner countless awards. All-4-One’s very first single “So Much In Love“, scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. The California based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their second single, “I Swear“, claimed the billboard “Hot 100” #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales sky rocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. “I Swear” STILL holds a spot on Billboard’s “Hot 100”as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century.

At the end of 1992, the four-man urban contemporary vocal group Shai shot to the top of the R&B and pop charts with their debut album, ...If I Ever Fall in Love, and its number one title track. Lovers of all ages have enjoyed Shai’s hits such as “Comforter”, ”Come with me”, “I Don’t Want To Be Alone”, and “Baby I’m Yours.”

In the mid to late 90’s there was no escaping the music of Forte. This quartet comprised of four ultra-beautiful women from Hawaii Gissele, Kristina, Marlene, and Joanne with powerhouse voices to match. With hits such as “Give My Love To You”, “Follow The Sun”, “Could This Be Love”, and “Loving You” Forte was a 90’s concert favorite opening for pop superstars such as NSync, 98 Degrees, and Destiny’s Child.

Hosting this night of epic 90’s hits will be non-other than television & radio personality Lanai with DJ James Coles in the mix!

For tickets or more information, click here.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.