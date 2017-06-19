West Oahu residents get opportunity to learn more about jobs in their community

The 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job & Career Fair is an annual fair that organizes to provide opportunities for Leeward Residents to get connected with Leeward jobs. The fair is taking place on June 24, 2017 at UH WEST Oahu from 9am to 1pm. The Hire Leeward initiative is a 5-year initiative to “Connect Leeward Residents with Leeward Jobs.” It empowers West O’ahu residents to leave their days of driving in traffic behind them by taking advantage of the many job opportunities within their community.

The Kapolei Chamber of Commerce is proud to be the fiscal sponsor and partner in the 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job and Career Fair. The Hire Leeward Initiative of “Connecting Leeward Residents with Leeward jobs” supports the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce goal of building Kapolei into a major job center and helping Kapolei businesses thrive. Over 70 businesses have a presence at the fair, representing a variety of industries including healthcare, financial services, food service, hospitality, retail, administrative and more.

The fair will also featuring career building workshops, hosted by Four Seasons Director of Human Resources Joseph Hodnette that will help attendees with resume writing, interview skills and job search.

Many don’t realize that there are over 60,000 Leeward jobs on the Leeward coast; one for just about every adult in my district. There are a number of jobs from entry level to executive positions that are available and ready to hire. By finding a job closer to home, residents can leave their days of sitting in traffic behind, and spend those treasured hours with their families.

Attendees can get priority and complimentary entrance into the Fair by registering online. For more information on the Hire Leeward initiative and the Fair, job seekers are encouraged to visit www.HireLeeward.com.

