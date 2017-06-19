West Oahu residents get opportunity to learn more about jobs in their community

Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Paris police say a security operation is under way in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.More >>
Hawaii's legislative leaders have committed to holding a special session – as early as next month – to agree on a rail funding solution. Plus, Hawaii's Democratic Party unanimously votes to accept a former Republican lawmaker.More >>
A special session will be held in the state Legislature so that lawmakers can reach an agreement on funding for the Honolulu rail project.More >>
A new study led by a University of Hawaii researcher says 74 percent of the world’s population will be exposed to deadly heatwaves by 2100 if carbon gas emissions continue to rise at current rates.More >>
