Billy V: Malama Honua Hokulea Homecoming recap

There was lots of entertainment after the official welcome home ceremonies for Hokule'a this past Saturday 'Moana' star Aulii Cravahlo got a standing ovation at the Hokule'a Ho'olaule'a as she entertained the crowd singing her hit song from the motion picture. Aulii also stopped by the Hawaii News Now broadcast area and talked about how the film has inspired interest in the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage and how proud she is to be part of it. Finally, she posted an awesome picture on her Instagram page. Auli'i said "So proud and honored to have been part of this historical day."

Here's a picture of Keahi Tucker reporting on Hokulea's homecoming. He was on the water for the first half of the morning, and then made it back to the set to anchor the second half of the show. We want to say a huge thank you to Captain Ed Enos for providing us with the boat and doing an incredible job getting us a great look at the Hokulea while also keeping everyone safe.

Another picture from behind the scenes shows our jib, some of our set, and the tent. We ended up in a great spot on Magic Island. This picture was taken by our photographer John Yasunaga. Our photographer and floor director James Kawana also had a great view. He was set up in the Prince Hotel and could see all of Magic Island with its sweeping views of the ocean.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.