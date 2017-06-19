Forecast: South shores to see higher surf today

Moderate to breezy trade winds by afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecasts east-northeast winds at 15-20 mph. Just a few showers riding in on those winds.

High clouds moving in from the south will filter and block our sun on occasion today, but there will be patches of blue.

High in Honolulu today will be 86 degrees.

Surf is elevated both town and country. North and west shores will see a small out-of-season bump today, but well below advisory levels. The south shores will see the beginnings of a swell today that will crank tonight and tomorrow in the 6-10 foot range.

Today's wave heights according to the National Weather Service: 4-6 feet south, 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet east and west.

Box jellyfish are expected along south shores today and tomorrow. Check with lifeguards before you or the kids jump in the ocean.

King Tides are forecast for this week Wednesday through Sunday.

The peak of this King Tide episode will be Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Small Craft Advisory for Maui County windward coastal waters, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west sides Island of Hawaii.

