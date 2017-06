A California man died Sunday after snorkeling in waters off west Maui, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived on scene to Napili Point at around 3:20 p.m.

Officials said the victim was snorkeling with a friend not far from shore when the friend noticed he wasn’t moving. He brought the victim back to shore while bystanders helped carry him out to the shoreline and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Emergency personnel then took over, but they were unable to revive the victim.

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

