Chickpeas show promise as beneficial crop in Hawaii

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Chickpeas could become a key to Hawaii's path to food security and sustainability.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources conducted growth trials for the past two years of more than 20 varieties of chickpeas at six locations on five islands, including Hawaii Island.

Project lead and CTAHR extension agent Amjad Ahmad presented the results of the variety trials Friday to more than 15 would-be chickpea growers at the university's Lalamilo Experiment Station.

Chickpeas grow in dry climates and rely exclusively on rainfall for water so they don't need to be heavily irrigated. The protein-packed legume replenishes nutrients in the soil as it grows, making it a good choice for crop rotation in Hawaii.

