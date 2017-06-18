Hawaii researches develop anti aging compound to be used in a national study

The National Institue of Health (NIH) has chosen a compound developed by a Hawaii-based business for an anti-aging research program.

In March, the company, along with the John A Burns School of Medicine, announced that CDX-085 showed the ability to activate a gene in mice which factors into longevity.

UH researchers called the selection of the astaxanthin compound a game changer.

"It puts CDX-085, the compound that Cardax has developed, into a whole new collection, a very elite club of compounds that are credible enough that they could become true anti-aging therapies," Dr. Bradley Wilcox of JABSOM's Department of Geriatric Medicine said.

The National Institute of Aging, which is part of the NIH, funds the studies in the Interventions Testing Program. The research is done at several labs across the country.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.