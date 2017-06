A 29-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed late Saturday night near the Pagoda Hotel.

Police say the victim suffered multiple wounds from an unknown weapon just before 10 p.m. on Rycroft Street.

HPD arrested two men, a 66-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, at the scene several hours later. Their involvement in the stabbing is unclear at this time.

