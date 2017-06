An iconic Hilo Hotel is closing after county inspectors found potential health and safety violations during a recent inspection.

The Pagoda Hilo Bay Hotel, also known as Uncle Billy's, will be closing on Monday, June 19 after inspectors advised the DLNR that the building should be vacated immediately.

Inspectors checked out the facility for potential asbestos exposure, among other safety hazards.

The landmark hotel had the option to bring the facility up to code. Instead, renovation costs would be too high for the hotel, and they decided to close, Peter Savio, a hotel operator said.

Displaced employees will have the option to apply for jobs at the Naniloa hotel.

The Hilo Hawaiian hotel is accommodating guests.

