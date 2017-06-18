Rainbow Warriors combine family and football on Father's Day

Being a college football coach can be a demanding job, with lots of time spent away from family. But on Father's Day, the Rainbow Warrior coaching staff managed to combine both family and football during their final youth camp of the summer.

Nick Rolovich, Brian Smith, Legi Suiaunoa, among others, brought their sons of daughters of all ages to partake in the camp. Putting them through drills alongside other children from all over the island who's father's watched from the stands.

"To be able to [be] out here and do something where - we want to be with our kids, and we have a job to do with football," said Rolovich. "You can only combine these so many times a year. So, I'm glad all the guys brought their kids. They're still playing catch with their kids.. I wish my dad was here. I'd play catch with him right now."

While Rolovich may have had family in mind heading into today's camp, many of his campers had their eyes set on something else.

Less than a week after Rolovich made headlines for offering an 11-year-old football player at his camp in Kapolei, numerous attendees at Sunday's camp weren't shy about asking to be next in line.

"We had some inquiries today," Rolovich joked after the camp concluded. "But, I'm just glad a lot of dads brought their sons down... That's what the point of this day was. Was to get out, spend time with their fathers or grandfathers, or uncles, whoever is that father figure in their life."

