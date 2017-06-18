Movie Review: PARIS CAN WAIT

Eleanor Coppola, who’s married to the man who directed THE GODFATHER movies, has made her first feature film at the age of 80.

PARIS CAN WAIT stars the always appealing Diane Lane as a neglected wife who catches a ride to Paris from the south of France with the French partner of her workaholic husband.

It’s low key entertainment based on a real life experience of director Eleanor Coppola, and it’s aimed at people who appreciate fine food and wine served with a whiff of romance.

Husband: You OK?

Wife: Oh, I’ll be fine; it’s just my ears, you know? (But immediately she notices that her husband is talking to someone on the phone, not to her)

Diane Lane as Anne has an ear ache. That’s why she decides not to fly with her filmmaker husband on his working trip to Budapest and instead take a train or car to Paris where they have an apartment.

Arnaud Viard is Jacques, a colleague of her husband, who is only too happy to drive her. He’s obviously attracted to Anne which makes her slightly uncomfortable.

Jacques: Are you nervous?

Anne: Maybe, a little bit. We’ve never actually been alone together.

Jacques: So you didn’t believe me when I said I don’t bite.

(She laughs)

Anne has no intention of sleeping with Jacques, but she decides to go along with his intention to show off the scenery of his native country and introduce her to excellent food and fine wines.

And so at a very leisurely pace, they proceed, stopping frequently, and in spite of her discomfort, Anne enjoys herself.

The pace of PARIS CAN WAIT is slow, and not much happens—a 7 hour drive winds up taking 2 and a half days. But if you can appreciate a celebration of food, wine and a lovely countryside as two people slowly get to know each other, you’ll probably enjoy the movie.

Jacques: We French have a different attitude about marriage than you Americans.

Anne: Oh and what is that?

Jacques: We’re practical; we’re loyal to family and to marriage but we are human and we follow our natural human passions.

Anne: Well, we must seem boringly Puritanical to you.

Jacques: And guilty. Guilt is bad for your digestion.

In the end, what makes the film worth seeing is that this unlikely pair eventually come to share some of the deep human concerns that give meaning to their lives.

Terry Hunter, Hawaii News Now. thunter@hawaiinewsnow.com