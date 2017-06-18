Permits to street park coming to second neighborhood in Kalihi Valley

Drivers in Kalihi can expect to see some changes to street parking. Wilson Tract will be taking part in an upcoming Restricted Parking Zone Pilot Program.

Permit to street park? Restricted Parking Zone pilot program to be tested

Mona Wood-Sword lives on Wilson Street. She and her neighbors are amazed that in just two weeks an experiment has solved a chronic challenge in street parking in Kalihi Valley.

In Kalihi Valley, city's parking by permit trial has residents smiling

After a successful pilot project eased street congestion in one Kalihi neighborhood, officials are expanding the program to another neighborhood in the valley.

Restricted parking zones were first tested in May. Under the program, households were issued two free street parking permits. During certain hours, only permitted vehicles were allowed to park curbside.

Residents praised the programs success.

"I forgot what a quiet, peaceful, clean neighborhood we used to have. And it's come back," one resident said back in May.

Because of the positive feedback, city officials are expanding the restricted parking regulations to Kula Kolea.

Residents may apply for up to two parking permits through through the city and county, or by calling Rep. John Mizuno's office at 586-6050.

Permit holders are exempt from a one-hour parking maximum area between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Any unpermitted vehicles will be ticketed beginning July 1.

