DOCARE officers propose $11,000 fine against Kailua kitesurfing instructor

State enforcement officers are looking to fine a kitesurfing instructor $11,000 for conducting illegal business at a popular windward Oahu beach.

In a submittal to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, DOCARE officers said they witnessed Samuel "Sammy" Perez Hults, owner of Sammy's Watersports, offloading kitesurfing equipment and giving lessons at Kailua Beach Park in January.

One client told officers he paid about $3,000 for professional lessons dating back to November 2016.

Bill 11, which became law in 2012, bans all commercial activity at Kailua and Kalama Beach Parks after residents argued the beaches don't have the infrastructure to handle the influx of customers from kayak rental companies and tour buses.

"When someone goes out and does this without any permit, they're not only causing a problem in terms of user conflict, but they're also gaining an unfair advantage over some of the other operators that are licensed," said Robert Farrell, DOCARE Enforcement Chief.

Area councilmember Ikaika Anderson said he has noticed an overall decrease in commercial activity at the beach, but still receives occasional complaints.

"Every time we get a complaint, we contact Honolulu Police and they have been responsive in assisting us when they're able to," Anderson said. "I would encourage that business to cease operations and respect the community."

According to the company website, Sammy's Watersports offers lessons in surfing, kiteboarding, windsurfing and stand up paddle.

A recently added alert at the top of the site reads "On summer break! Sorry, we're closed for bookings now. Stay tuned for reopening date."

"One of our biggest challenges is mitigating user conflicts," said Farrell. "Everyone wants the peace of the ocean to play in, so we have to make sure everyone has an opportunity to do that."

Hults and his wife didn't want to comment because they said they haven't officially been served or delivered citations by the state.

They also told Hawaii News Now that they haven't been doing any business at Kailua Beach for several years.

The fine will be taken up at the land board meeting on June 23rd.

