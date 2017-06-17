LIVE: Thousands pack into Magic Island for Hokulea homecoming ceremony

After traveling more than 40,000 nautical miles and visiting some 150 ports around the globe, Hokulea is home.
Tens of thousands have gathered at Magic Island for a homecoming ceremony meant to celebrate the unprecedented worldwide journey and its important message of caring for the Earth.
