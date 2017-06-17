LIVE: Thousands pack into Magic Island for Hokulea homecoming ceremony

LIVE: Thousands pack into Magic Island for Hokulea homecoming ce - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

After traveling more than 40,000 nautical miles and visiting some 150 ports around the globe, Hokulea is home.

Tens of thousands have gathered at Magic Island for a homecoming ceremony meant to celebrate the unprecedented worldwide journey and its important message of caring for the Earth.

