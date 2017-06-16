Army identifies soldier killed in Hawaii boat accident

The Army identified a Hawaii-based soldier killed when a fishing boat ran over him as Col. Kirk Slaughter.

The 9th Mission Support Command said Friday Slaughter was originally from Lyons, Nebraska.

The 49-year-old was deputy commanding officer for operations at the command in Honolulu's Fort Shafter, where he had been working for the last year.

Slaughter was on leave and camping at an Army facility in Waianae at the time of Thursday's accident. The Army says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Colonel Kirk Slaughter, as they navigate through this difficult time, the 9th Mission Support Command said in a press release. "He was an exceptional officer and friend and he will be deeply missed."

Honolulu police are investigating the accident, which occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. just outside the Waianae boat harbor.

