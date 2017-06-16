City's state-of-the-art traffic management center set to open in fall 2019

The city showed off the future home of its Joint Traffic Management Center on Friday.

The three-story facility, which will sit at the corner of Alapai and King streets, will co-locate traffic management and response functions for the city and the state Department of Transportation.

It will also serve as a public safety dispatch center for Oahu.

"In this building, you'll have the federal government, you'll have the state, the city government," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. "All the different traffic components working together along with fire and police and EMS and water safety."

City officials say the technology data requirements for the management center will be immense.

Jon Nouchi, the city's deputy director of Transportation Services, said there will be 19 miles of electrical conduit, five miles of fiber-optic cable, and over 100 miles of data-networking cable.

"This building is really important because it represents for the first time even in the nation where everything -- police, fire, traffic -- is co-located on the same ops floor," Nouchi said.

The Joint Traffic Management Center is set to cost about $53.6 million, with the federal government providing $37.8 million of that amount.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall, but officials say it will take another year and a half to install the technology so that the center is operational.

