Native Hawaiian men try to overcome poor health statistics

The kane of the Domingo family are rooted in their Hawaiian culture. This program called Papahana Kualoa in Ha'iku grows taro and other native plants. It's a place that sustains their spirit and health

"My kids are fortunate to grow up and watch me pound poi. They also participate in that and it gives them a foundation," said father, Kealoha Domingo.

"I look up to my dad as a real role model because all my life he's taught me what it means to be a kane," said Domingo's son, Kahinaokala, 17.



That means someone who knows his role, responsibilities and takes care of family, but both father and son know as Native Hawaiian men the statistics are against them.



For the first time, a report from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs focuses on the health of Native Hawaiian men and confirms higher obesity rates, cancer deaths, mental health problems and the shortest life expectancy.



"Our mortality and morbidity in terms of our life span and how frequently Hawaiians are living are definitely disparate compared to other ethnic groups in Hawaii," said OHA CEO, Kamanaopono Crabbe.



Crabbe says the study shows preventative screenings are important and cultural programs are part of the solution like Aha Kane which helps empower Native Hawaiian men.

Kahinaokala has already been empowered. Last year, he served awa to dignitaries like Secretary General Ban Ki Moon during Hokule'a's ceremonies in New York City and he'll do it again Saturday during the homecoming ceremonies.



"I was really nervous, but I'm going back to the whole kane thing. Awa is a men's job. If you think about it as it's my responsibility it's my kuleana. It's not so hard," said the young Domingo.