Beeman fills out Rainbow Wahine coaching staff

University of Hawaii women's basketball coach Laura Beeman announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches on Friday. Courtney Locke will serve as a recruiting coordinator in addition to her coaching duties, while Berry Randle will oversee player development.

Locke spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Lipscomb University following stops at Central Florida, UC Santa Barbara and UT San Antonio. She played collegiately at Rutgers.

“Between her playing experience, her coaching experience at Division I, her values and morals, her philosophy on how she wants to teach these kids, it was a very easy decision,” Beeman said. "Courtney has great recruiting ties obviously on the east coach but also in Texas and the mid-west. She knows how to recruit, how to brand the program, and has a plan walking in the door. Her experience and knowledge in recruiting is huge.”

“I’m thrilled to join Coach Beeman,” Locke said. “The success that she’s had and the culture that she’s built here is phenomenal. I’m ready to learn and grow from her as a coach and be invested in these players. I know that they’re special. The one thing I’ve heard about from Coach Beeman from day one is how special this group can be. I’m ready to dive in and help grow them on and off the court and get us to a championship level.”

Randle spent the last eight seasons as an assistant coach at La Jolla Country Day in California. He founded Players Edge in 2009, a player development program that featured the 2017 WNBA first overall draft pick Kelsey Plum.

“I remember when I was at USC I watched Berry work out some of his travel ball kids, and I watched him more than I watched the girls,” Beeman said. “I was just intrigued by what he did, his disposition with the kids, and how he got them to another level. He never used anger or fear as a motivator. I watched one of those young ladies develop into the number one pick in the WNBA draft this year. His playing experience is intriguing to me because he will bring a professional approach from the men’s side. It’s not just the player development that he brings to the table, there’s more to it.”

“I feel honored, humbled and blessed that Coach Beeman reached out to me,” Randle said. “I’ve been coaching at the high school level and coached some high school players who had a lot of success at the next level. I have always felt like I could have an impact on this level and helping girls develop their game. Now I have a chance to see if I can actually do it. I’m excited to be here and get on the court with the girls and try to help them.”

Randle played collegiately at San Diego State before professional stops in Mexico, Germany, the Philippines and Canada.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.