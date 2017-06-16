State DOT says deputy sheriffs no longer needed at Honolulu airport

At least six law enforcement officers who were fired were then subsequently hired by a private security firm at Honolulu International Airport in recent years, Hawaii News Now sources say.

No criminal charges will be brought against a Securitas officer involved in the death of a family dog during a shooting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in March.

The state Department of Transportation has notified the Hawaii Department of Public Safety that state deputy sheriffs are no longer needed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to multiple sources.

The letter, which was obtained by Hawaii News Now, was received Thursday, and notifies DPS that they are terminating the 2002 agreement between both state agencies in 180 calendar days.

What the letter does not say is what law enforcement agency will take over protecting the millions of passengers and visitors at Hawaii's busiest airport.

Currently, deputy sheriffs and embattled private security firm Securitas handle safety operations.

In recent months, there have been growing concerns about Securitas' armed guards. The state pays the firm $35 million a year for airport security.

Recent airport incidents involving Securitas guards include the fatal shooting of a family dog. The guard at the center of that case had been fired from the Army as a law enforcement officer before being employed by Securitas.

Last year, meanwhile, several Securitas employees pleaded guilty to theft for their role in the airport taxi bribery scheme. The state alleged that several security workers solicited thousands of dollars in bribes from cab drivers at the airport.

And a Hawaii News Now investigation showed multiple former Honolulu police officers, fired from that department, were also getting positions as armed security guards at the airport.

"Unfortunately there's been many cases and incidents that have raised a red flag and one wonders whether Securitas as a private contractor is the right company," said state Sen. Will Espero, an outspoken critic of the state's security operations at the airport.

In the past, Securitas' responsibilities were limited to security for checkpoint, fences and entryways.

But more recently, critics said, the company's responsibilities were expanded to allow their officers to make arrests, handle medical emergencies and carry weapons. Company uniforms, which identified some workers as "airport police," reflected those expanded powers.

The state Department of Transportation has not responded to requests for comment Friday. Approximately 50 sheriffs deputies work at the airport.

