Navy head football coach, Hawaii native Ken Niumatalolo discusse - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Navy head football coach, Hawaii native Ken Niumatalolo discusses coaching career

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii native Ken Niumatalolo is the head football coach for the Naval Academy.

He's in Hawaii and joined us on Sunrise to talk about what he's been up to.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly