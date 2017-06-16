Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kalehuawehe

The Hawaiian word of the day is Kalehuawehe.

Kalehuawehe is a surf spot on Oahu's south shore in the ahupuaa of Waikiki.

A story tells of the chief, Piikoi going surfing at Kalehuawehe wearing a lehua lei, which he gave away to a chiefess who surfed with him. Lehua refers to the lei Piikoi was wearing and wehe to open or untie.

The surf spot Kalehuawehe is better known as Castles today.

