The state Department of Public Safety has named a new sheriff.

Al Cummins, who recently served as first deputy for DPS from July 2015, has been named state sheriff division administrator.

“He has risen up through the ranks and has a wealth of law enforcement and security experience going back 37 years,” said director Nolan Espinda. “He will provide effective leadership, accountability and will ensure that the division operates efficiently.”

Cummins began his law enforcement career in July 1980 as a state security officer under the Attorney General’s office.

Cummins’ first day on the job is Friday.

