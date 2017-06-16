Forecast: The trade winds are gone, but more stable weather today

Our atmosphere is stabilizing, but the trade winds are gone.

Thunderstorm activity continued overnight to the south of Kauai, but the upper disturbance that has been causing all the rough weather of late is moving off to the southwest.

Winds are light easterlies, with sea breezes likely mid afternoon. We will see a few morning showers, then mostly sunny skies until those sea breezes create some pop-up clouds and showers over interior and leeward neighborhoods.

High in Honolulu will be a sticky 87 degrees.

Surf will build late today along south shores and is expected to be 4-6 feet by Saturday. A second swell is forecast to bring south shores up and over the 8 foot trigger for a High Surf Advisory late Monday.

A small, out-of-season northwest swell is expected Sunday.

Here are today's wave heights: 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west. No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.