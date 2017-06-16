Park Service analyzes Maui Haleakala sunrise reservations

By AUDREY McAVOY

HONOLULU (AP) - The National Park Service is studying whether to keep its new system requiring reservations to drive up to Haleakala's summit to see the sunrise.

The agency said Thursday it will conduct an environmental assessment for the program, which was implemented on an emergency basis earlier this year to address overcrowding.

The study will also analyze other possible solutions.

The agency says the pilot reservation system has dramatically reduced the crowds since it was introduced in February.

Sunrise viewing has long been popular at Haleakala, but overcrowding started becoming a problem about 15 years ago. It got much worse in recent years as more visitors posted photos of their sunrise viewing experiences on social media.

The agency has scheduled public meetings on Maui next week to discuss the issue.

