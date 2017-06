A former Hawaii man who claims he was beaten and sexually assaulted as a patient at Kahi Mohala years ago is now suing the facility's owners.

The man, who now lives in Oklahoma, claims he was beaten and sexually assaulted by his teenage roommate back in the 1980's. He was 9 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

On at least five separate incidents, the man says Kahi Mohala staff didn't do enough to protect him.

He also alleges the assaults were covered up, and not reported to his parents or police, which is required by law.

Kahi Mohala is a facility that focuses on emotional, physical, cognitive and behavioral health care treatment.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the hospital for comment, but they did not return our calls.

