Mother suffers bite marks, bruises after homeless woman's kidnapping attempt

More than a week after a beating that left a young mother bruised and bloody, her body remains covered with gashes.

While visiting a Makiki park last Wednesday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman we're identifying as "Brianna" says she was blindsided by a homeless woman who attempted to kidnap her children.

Brianna says the woman scoped out the three children she was with from behind a tree.

At the time, Brianna sat on a blanket watching her 3-year-old niece, her 3-year-old son and her 8-year-old son when the homeless woman approached them, kicked her in the face, and attempted to kidnap one of the toddlers.

"This lady came and started saying I kidnapped her daughter and son and just charged at me. She bit me on the back she spit at me. My older son was screaming, 'Mom! What do I do? What do I do?' I was just trying to keep her away from the kids," Brianna said.

Although Brianna says there were plenty of people in the park, the brutal beating went on for 5 minutes before two men finally stepped in to help.

"She was scratching me and just clawing at me," Brianna said. "Everybody else was too scared of her," said Brianna.

Brianna believes the woman appeared to be high on drugs.

Outreach says workers say Makiki Park has become a part-time hang out for a couple dozen people who are chronically homeless. It's gotten so bad, the state's largest homeless service provider has a team that focuses on the area full time.

"What we're seeing is that they're very highly addicted to crystal meth. They're specifically shooting it up. When they do that it hits them a lot quicker and it actually does causes psychosis, delusions. It causes confusion," said Kimo Carvalho, Institute for Human Services.

"She was definitely tweaking out. She was being restrained. She kept yelling, 'No look at them. Look at them! They're my children. They're my children," said Brianna.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jordan Irvine in connection with the incident.

After a Google search of the suspect, Brianna learned CPS took her daughter's kids earlier this year because she was caught up in meth.

"It's just sad that it's come to this where you have to go on the news to get some help so this doesn't happen to other people," said Brianna.

Irvine was charged with 3rd degree assault, and is awaiting trail.

