Native Hawaiian actress wanted for role of Queen Liliuokalani in upcoming movie

In a move that prompted quick condemnation online, actor Zach McGowan has been cast as the Native Hawaiian hero in an upcoming movie about the Battle of Niihau, according to entertainment industry site Deadline.

In a move that prompted quick condemnation online, actor Zach McGowan has been cast as the Native Hawaiian hero in an upcoming movie about the Battle of Niihau, according to entertainment industry site Deadline.

People aren't happy that a white actor has been cast as a Hawaiian hero in 'Niihau'

People aren't happy that a white actor has been cast as a Hawaiian hero in 'Niihau'

Auditions for the upcoming movie "The Islands" were held at the Japanese Cultural Center Thursday night.

Auditions for the upcoming movie "The Islands" were held at the Japanese Cultural Center Thursday night.

The search for a queen is on.

Directors are looking for an actress to play the regal role of Queen Liliuokalani in the upcoming film, 'The Islands.'

Casting directors say they are looking for a Native Hawaiian woman between the ages of 40-60 to play the role of Hawaii's last monarch.

The film auditioned Native Hawaiian men last week to play the role of King Kamehameha.

'The Islands' is the story of Hawaii's history from Captain Cook's arrival, King Kamehameha's push for unification, and Queen Liliuokalani's last days in power before the overthrow.

Cast and crew members of the film say the production is getting a lot of buzz in Hollywood as an Oscar win could be possible.

“Queen Lili’uokalani was one of the most important figures in world history,” Director Tim Chey said. “We want to honor her memory by doing the first feature film in the world on her. Hawaii’s history is vanishing and this is great way to preserve it.”

First-time actors are welcome. Casting will begin on June 24, and run until late August.

Anyone interested in playing the role should send a headshot to casting@theislandsmovie.com.

The movie is set to open in November 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.