Add this to the list of expenses pricing Hawaii families out: Preschool

Melanie Joseph knows all about sticker shock when it comes to preschool costs.

She's shopping for a preschool facility for her daughter, Mehana, and says most places are charging about $1,000 a month.

"I have to pay for preschool. I have to pay for care for my daughter so that I can go to work," said Joseph, who works in marketing at Hawaii News Now.

Jessica Gong pays $12,000 for nine months of preschool for her daughter Anabelle.

"You have to take a lot of sacrifice in order to make things work for schooling," she said.

The high costs of early childhood education in the islands is believed to be a big factor in a disturbing trend: Fewer Hawaii kids are going to preschool.

The 2017 Kids Count Data Book shows about 19,000 3- and 4-year-olds attended preschool in 2015.

That's down by about 3,000 from 2011, a startling given that during that period Hawaii also did away with junior kindergarten for late-born kids.

"It's a substantial payment they have to make," Kamaaina Kids president Ray Sanborn said.

He said at the organization's 26 campuses, expenses determine enrollment fees.

"It's a lot harder to have a preschool where you have to have a facility. You're heavily regulated," Sanborn said. "You have to have the proper ratios. You have to have the education component in your teachers and it's more expensive."

Other factors for the surge in preschool-age children not in preschool are population growth and a lack of openings. Some preschools have waiting lists.

The Head Start program offers free preschool to low-income earners, but many families like Joseph's don't qualify.

"So that's also a challenge for parents. What do they do with their child in that situation?" she said.

Sanborn believes tax breaks and more government subsidies would help groups like his open more preschools -- and that could lower the cost for parents.

"If we have that kind of backing we can open schools," he said. "We'll find the place. And we'll make the seats available."

Some children not in preschool are in home care settings, some of which get government subsidies.

Sanborn said rules are changing and some of that money will shift to preschools.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.