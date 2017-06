Honolulu Police reopened Kalia Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a suspicious package was found.

The road was closed in both directions as Army officials, Bomb Squad members and HPD investigated.

Officials were first alerted to the package around 2:30 in the afternoon. It was found alongside the road between the Hale Koa Hotel and the Army Museum.

A robot was used to inspect the package.

The 'All clear' was given around 5:30 p.m., and the road is now open.

