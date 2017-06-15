Forecast: Instability could bring another night of rain, t-storms

An upper level disturbance will provide an unstable air mass across the state Thursday, and bring a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall into the night.

A drier, more stable air mass will build across the islands Friday. Moderate trade winds will weaken by Friday due to a front passing far north of the state, resulting in local land and sea breezes setting up Friday and Saturday.

Trade winds will build back Saturday night and Sunday. Clouds and lighter showers will favor windward and mauka areas into next week.

A south swell is due late Friday with near advisory level wave heights, another bigger south swell is due next Tuesday. A small northwest pulse is due over the weekend.

- Guy Hagi

