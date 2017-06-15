Oahu's first ever Lucky Strike Social bowling alley looking to hire

Lucky Strike Social is set to open at Ala Moana Center this summer, and this isn’t the bowling alley you knew as a kid.

The upscale bowling alley will open in August. But before then, the entertainment retailer is hosting two job fairs this month.

The bowling alley chain touts an all-in-one night out complete, with a four-lane bowling suite, live music stage, full bar and a lounge.

The venue will also have 120 games ranging, from the classics like “Boardwalk” to “super deluxe attractions."

After playing, people have their pick of 250 prizes.

This is the first Lucky Strike Social bowling alley to open on Oahu.

Interested in working there?

There's a job fair set for Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 410 Atkinson Dr.

The second fair is set for June 24 to 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

