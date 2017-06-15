FBI gives classified briefing on Hawaii security threats to industry execs

The FBI held a closed-door briefing Thursday morning with some of the state's top businesses to talk about current security threats facing their industries.

It's all part of a national effort by the bureau to form and strengthen private sector partnerships before crisis happens.

The meeting focused on several areas -- counter-terrorism, cyber intrusion, and economic espionage.

Agents say Hawaii's location in the middle of the Pacific makes our communities vulnerable, so its important the state remains vigilant against these current threats.

"If we lose power or we lose transportation or a number of other industries like telcom, we'd be cut off from the rest of the world. This is very critical," said Dean Chappell, National Security Special Agent.

Executives from various industries -- such as banking, telecommunications, energy, and education -- had the opportunity to learn more about the latest security threats that could be affecting their businesses and customers.

"Being in the financial services industry, we're obviously a big target," said Vance Jones, Bank of Hawaii's IT Manager.

"What the FBI gives to us is probably the best threat intelligence we can get. They're so well dialed into what's going on in the space of cybersecurity," Jones added.

"Here to learn more about how attack patterns are evolving. It's good for Hawaiian Telcom. It's good for the businesses. It's good for the state," said Kevin Paul, Senior Vice President of Technology for Hawaiian Telcom.

Experts laid out ways to better protect networks from those looking to spy on or steal sensitive information and trade secrets.

Agents say companies can also play a big role in identifying potential threats.

"It's not a one way street. We depend on the private sector to tell us what their concerns are, what incidents are happening," Chappell said.

The FBI plans to hold similar briefings with other major sectors -- like the visitor industry -- and even take the conversation to the neighbor islands.

The hope is these partnerships will ensure the state is ready and connected if and when disaster strikes.

"As crisis managers and emergency management, we always say that we don't want to be exchanging business cards at the time of crisis," said Brigadier General Kenneth Hara, Deputy Adjutant General for the Hawaii National Guard.

