Portion of Kamehameha Highway to be closed for Jurassic World sequel

Heads up, drivers: Portions of Kamehameha Highway in Heeia will be closed later this month for the filming of Jurassic World's sequel, "Ancient Futures."

The closures are planned for June 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Crews will close the highway in front of Heeia Kea Small Boat Habor.

And on June 23 and June 27, film crews will conduct intermittent traffic control, stopping traffic for minutes at a time.

All non-emergency traffic will be redirected to Kahekili Highway. Residents on the Kahaluu side of the harbor will have access to their homes.

TheBus and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the blocked areas.

However, available bus stops near the harbor will be moved outside the restricted area.

Honolulu police officers, as well as the city’s Traffic Management center, will be monitoring the situation and adjusting traffic lights as needed.

“The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the general public while the production is filming at Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor,” the city said, in a news release.

Jurassic World 2 stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film is set to be released next year.

