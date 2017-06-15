Brother Noland among artists to welcome Hokulea back home - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Brother Noland among artists to welcome Hokulea back home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Hokulea is making her long-awaited journey back home, and a ho'olaulea will be held after her arrival at Magic Island. 

Many artists will be in attendance, including Hawaiian musician Brother Noland, who performed a preview on Sunrise. 

