Honolulu Night Market to celebrate Hokulea's homecoming

Honolulu Night Market returns with the largest Kaka?ako block party to date. Celebrating the Hawai’i homecoming of worldwide voyaging canoe Hokule?a, Honolulu Night Market will feature a variety of food and retail vendors and FREE live music, including three concert stages, roving entertainment and more.

The night's festivities mark the historic return of Hokule?a from its three-year voyage around the world. The legendary canoe is scheduled to arrive on Oahu earlier that day. The homecoming celebration is themed “Lei Ka?apuni Honua,” meaning “A Lei Around The World,” honoring this epic journey that connected cultures and people from all corners of the globe.

The celebration will span Keawe and Auahi Streets and Salt at Our Kaka?ako. Honolulu Night Market highlights include more than 40 stalls by local food and retail vendors, a special screening capturing some of the highlights and milestones of the Hokule?a voyage, a screening of Disney's Golden-Globe winning film 'Moana', the event’s signature fashion show - bringing local swimwear, aloha wear and jewelry to the runway, and a special tribute to the co-founder of POW WOW! Hawaii, Kamea Hadar, recognizing his exclusive pieces honoring Hokule?a and his commitment to perpetuating Hawaiian culture through both his personal art pieces and the now global street art festival.

For more information, go to http://www.saltatkakaako.com/

