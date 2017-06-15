Southern BBQ meets Hawaii at 2nd annual Honolulu BBQ and Blues Festival

Savory southern barbecue returns to the islands for an unforgettable summer event – the Second Annual Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Following a sold-out 2016 inaugural festival, the island’s best barbecue event returns where visitors and locals alike will learn about and savor the barbecue creations of celebrity chef and the “winningest man in barbecue,” Pitmaster Myron Mixon. Mixon has won more barbecue competitions than anyone else in the world. He is a four-time world barbecue champion with over 200 grand championships and is the host of “Smoked,” executive producer and co-host of “BBQ Rules,” and star of two other hit television shows “BBQ Pitmasters” and “BBQ Pitwars” on Discovery’s Destination America. Mixon is also the New York Times bestselling author of “Smokin’ with Myron Mixon” and “BBQ Rules.” Keeping it a true Father’s Day weekend event, the pitmaster will be joined by his son, Michael Mixon, host of the new Food Network show “BBQ Rig Race.” The festival begins with cooking classes offered over two days, and culminates in the Second Annual Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival.

Myron Mixon’s cooking classes attract worldwide attention, and now Oahu visitors and residents will also have the chance to take their backyard game to another level. Since last year’s cooking classes sold out, Hilton Hawaiian Village will offer the same class on two days with the world’s most talented barbecue master. Attendees will glean the knowledge and practical know-how from Mixon’s years of experience and award-winning barbecue dishes. All class members will learn step-by-step how to prepare ribs, chicken and traditional southern sides while Mixon provides guidance and input along the way. Then, guests will enjoy their delicious barbecue creations and mingle with the pitmaster himself. Ticket includes cooking class, dinner, two drink tickets and two VIP tickets to the Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival on Saturday, June 17.

The warm Hawaiian summer and a spread of true southern barbecue dishes will create one incredible evening for the Second Annual Honolulu BBQ and Blues Festival. Pitmaster Myron Mixon, along with the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s skilled culinary team, will present stations featuring brisket, barbecue chicken and many other barbecue favorites. Guests can peruse the Great Lawn as the sun sets and the music heats up with Hawaii’s legendary blues virtuoso Willie K headlining the evening’s entertainment. Joining the stage will be other top artists including John Akapo; Haleiwa Slim and the Trailer Park Romeos; and Lightning Larry Dupio.

Limited rates, special menus and more will also be offered during this unforgettable summer weekend. Residents and visitors alike can elevate their barbecue experience with special deals. Residents with a valid Hawaii State ID can take advantage of a special kamaaina rate of $179 on Saturday, June 16. The restaurant will feature a delicious Friday Night Buffet on June 16 featuring a selection of barbecue favorites along with an array of other entrees. The resort’s ocean side restaurant will continue the summer barbecue celebration with a selection of barbecue dishes added to the menu on Sunday, June 18.

Due to the high demand of the inaugural event, attendees to the cooking classes and/or the festival are encouraged to purchase tickets early before the events sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/bbq.

The Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival is one of the Mele Mei series of events taking place April through June 2017. Featuring performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Mele Mei provides both residents and visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture. For more information on Mele Mei, visit www.melemei.com.

