A father and his 2-year-old daughter were rescued by lifeguards Wednesday morning off the coast of Makaha Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Junior Lifeguard instructors heard the father yelling for help before swimming nearly 300 yards to bring the man and toddler back to shore. The instructors were setting up for a summer program and were off-duty at the time of the rescue.

The incident took place a few minutes before Makaha Beach lifeguards were scheduled for duty.

The two, visiting from New Zealand, did not require emergency medical services.

Ocean Safety recommends beachgoers and visitors to swim at life-guarded beaches, stay near shorelines and know your limits before entering the water.

