Bellows Field Beach Park and campsites will be closed due for military use from July 14 to July 17.

The Bellows Air Force Station beach park portion is required for training of U.S. Marines transiting through the Pacific. As a result of the closure, the 50 campsites also located at the beach park will also be temporarily suspended.

The property, under the responsibility of the military, is normally open to the public on weekends and holidays; however, the military reserves the right to closures for governmental use.

Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and Waimanalo Beach Park will remain open for five-day camping on all 10 of their campgrounds.

Reservations begin on the Friday two weeks prior to the requested camp dates. The park closure will be reflected on the online camping reservation system.

