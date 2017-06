A man died Thursday after he was struck by a fishing vessel while stand-up paddleboarding with his daughter at the Waianae Boat Harbor, according to Honolulu police.

Police said it happened around 7 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was in his 50s.

The daughter, whose age is not yet known, was on her own paddleboard when officers arrived on scene.

Police are continuing their investigation.

This story will be updated.

