Forecast: Get ready for another round of possible heavy showers and thunderstorms!

Thunder rattled some windows and lightning lit up the skies overnight. Most of the heavy weather stayed offshore to the south of the islands and in the channel between Oahu and Kauai.

Due to instability in our atmosphere there is a chance for heavy showers and thunderstorms through today. We should be much more stable by Friday.

Trade winds will blow at 15-20 mph this afternoon and the high today will be 85 degrees in Honolulu.

Surf will build along south shores tomorrow and peak Saturday near advisory heights. A second, larger swell will roll in Monday night and exceed the 8 foot trigger for a High Surf Advisory. Today's waves: 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 1-2 feet north, 2 feet or less west.

Special Marine Warning is posted for the channel between Kauai and Oahu due to thunderstorm activity.

- Dan Cooke

