Thirty Meter Telescope case in judge's hands

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - The time has come for former Circuit Judge Riki May Amano to weigh the facts and make her recommendation on the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Tuesday was the deadline for responses to the final arguments submitted two weeks ago by the hearing's parties.

There is no deadline for when Amano must submit her recommendation to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources. But Thirty Meter Telescope officials hope it's soon, as they intend to start construction by April, and the case is almost certain to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The proposed astronomical observatory has become the source of controversy over its planned location on Mauna Kea in Hawaii, which is land claimed to be sacred to Native Hawaiians.

