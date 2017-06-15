Kauai group sues DLNR, Syngenta to protect crown lands on Kauai's West Side

A community group on Kauai is filing suit against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and seed company Syngenta to protect crown lands on Kauai's West Side.

Group Ke Kauhulu O Manu, along with plaintiffs Kohola Leo, the Surfrider Foundation and the Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action want Environmental Impact Statements completed for the lands, located in Mana, adjacent to the coast. Their attorney, Lance Collins, says proper assessments are not currently being done.

“This suit is being filed to ensure that sensitive, coastal, and publicly-owned lands zoned for conservation are given the proper and legally required environmental review prior to being leased out for private commercial use,” Collins said.

Nearly 60 acres of land near homes in Kekaha are the focus of the suit.

The lawsuit comes as Syngenta sells its Hawaii operations to ag company, the Hartung Brothers.

Read the formal complaint here:



