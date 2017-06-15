Honolulu Zoo to host summer concert series with weekly entertainers

In the heat of summer, the Honolulu Zoo announced special weekly performances for their annual "Wildest Show in Town Summer Concert Series."

The performances run from now until August 16. Every Wednesday, a new artist will be featured in a live performance from 6-7 p.m.

Here's the line-up:

• Wednesday, June 21 ~ Roy Sakuma’s Super Keiki

• Wednesday, June 28 ~ Manoa DNA

• Wednesday, July 5 ~ Kamakakehau Fernandez

• Wednesday, July 13 ~ Melveen Leed

• Wednesday, July 19 ~ Willie K

• Wednesday, July 26 ~ Ohta San & Nando Suan

• Wednesday, August 2 ~ Jimmy Borges Jazz All Stars

• Wednesday, August 9 ~ Beat -Lele

• Wednesday, August 16 ~ Rolando Sanchez and Salsa Hawaii

