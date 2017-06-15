A private group could soon take over parking, traffic management in Waikiki

Drivers in Kalihi can expect to see some changes to street parking. Wilson Tract will be taking part in an upcoming Restricted Parking Zone Pilot Program.

Mona Wood-Sword lives on Wilson Street. She and her neighbors are amazed that in just two weeks an experiment has solved a chronic challenge in street parking in Kalihi Valley.

Tour buses, taxis, cars and visitors all jostle for space on Waikiki's crowded streets and curbs. The Waikiki Improvement Association wants to establish a special improvement district to manage the chaos.

The district would help fund a Waikiki Transportation Management Association (WTMA).

"It's fine to have the WTMA worry about the tour buses, the delivery vehicles, scheduling them when they should make deliveries to reduce the traffic, as it were," said Waikiki Neighborhood Board chairman Bob Finley.

The board unanimously approved having the Traffic Management Association at a recent meeting.

The WTMA has already had some successes. It recommended changes, including a traffic cycle for pedestrians only, on Kalakaua Avenue at Lewers Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue. They also proposed longer loading zones for tour buses and delivery trucks on Royal Hawaiian Avenue. Those changes were then implemented by the city.

However, the city has also approved doubling the cost for parking in metered stalls in Waikiki, and extending the time to feed the meter well into the evening, which will have a big impact on people who live there.

"People who work during the day come home at night, search around for parking because the buildings they live in don't have any, or have very little, and then suddenly they're paying three dollars an hour for the rest of the night," said Finley.

The association wants to establish residential parking zones in Waikiki. These would be similar to the zones that have proven popular in Kalihi, where residents can park longer in a metered stall with a permit. However, those who work in Waikiki will still be left out of the mix.

"A lot of people park at the zoo now," said Dave Moskowitz, who lives in works in Waikiki. "But again, they're taking up spaces that residents and hotel guests can use. I take the bus to work, and a lot of our employees do, where I work, nearby."

Residential parking zones in Waikiki would still need approval from the city council. The council also would have to approve the special improvement district, which would allow for managing transportation in Waikiki, along with the financing to do it.

