Ti leaves, flower donations wanted in lei-making workshops for Hokulea's homecoming

In anticipation of Hokulea's homecoming on Saturday, the Polynesian Voyaging Society is hosting free lei-making workshops to prepare for the celebration.

Two separate workshops will be held at various times and locations on Friday June 16. The lei will be used to greet the crew members when they dock in Honolulu at Magic Island.

The first workshop runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Polynesian Voyaging Society headquarters located in the Honolulu Community College Marine Education Center on 10 Sand Island Parkway in Honolulu.

The second event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Aupuni Place, formerly known as Na Mea Hawaii, in the Ward Warehouse. For this event, an RSVP is requested, and limited to the first 20 participants. To RSVP, send an email to lormona@pvshawaii.org.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society is accepting donations of flowers, ti leaves and lei making supplies.

