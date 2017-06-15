DLNR's new app allows anonymous tips to combat wildlife harassment, violations

Some 17 people were arrested earlier this week after occupying restricted space in Kauai's Kalalau Valley without a permit.

Some 17 people were arrested earlier this week after occupying restricted space in Kauai's Kalalau Valley without a permit.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to crack down on campers illegally occupying restricted areas of Kauai's Kalalau Valley.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to crack down on campers illegally occupying restricted areas of Kauai's Kalalau Valley.

The state land board unveiled a new smartphone app Wednesday for members of the community to submit anonymous tips to report wildlife and natural resource violations to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Named "DNLRTipp," the free app allows anyone to submit anonymous tips to DOCARE officers regarding animal poaching, illegal commercial activity, animal harassment, pollution and other violations.

"We do have a lot of land to cover and the only way we're going to do that is with citizen engagement. We need the eyes and the ears of the public to help us out,"DOCARE Enforcement Chief Robert Farrell said.

The DLNR is in charge of enforcement on millions of acres of state lands and waters, yet they operate with just 120 conservation officers statewide.

In May, the department pulled off enforcement operations in Kauai's Kalalau Valley, citing illegal campers and seizing marijuana plants.

Anyone wanting to download the app can find it in the Apple App Store by searching DLNRTip.

The state says people without smartphones can still send anonymous tips by texting "DLNRTIP" and their reported violation to 847411. DOCARE will also continue accepting tips via the DLNR hotline at 643-3567.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.