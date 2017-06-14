Local Connection: Healthcare Heroes

Sometimes someone makes a profound impact on our lives and never knows about it. This person becomes our hero. That's what happens every day in healthcare in Hawaii.
Heroes are most often recognized for saving lives. They give us hope. They are there for us when we feel most afraid, and think hope is lost.
I'm sure that a doctor, nurse, social worker, pharmacist, nurses aide, or physical therapist changed your life in a way you'll never forget.
Here's your chance to say thank you.
Five Hawaii healthcare heroes are being selected from around the state. They will be honored at a dinner with more than 400 guests.
These Hawaii Healthcare Heroes are nominated by patients who feel their lives will never be the same because of acts of kindness, and the skill of a professionals working in healthcare.
To nominate your hero by Friday, June 16, click here.
