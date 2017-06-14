Security for Hawaii's Congressional delegation highlighted following GOP shooting

A somber mood lingers at the nation's Captiol Wednesday after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice left one Congressman in critical condition. The incident rattled the peace of mind of the nation's leaders, prompting some lawmakers to push for more protection.

The Capitol Police who returned fire on the suspect were part of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise's security team. Those at the field say if the officers were not there, the would've been many more deaths.

"The mood here at the Capitol is very somber across the board and just a reminder that you never know. You never know when your time may come," Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said.

Only members of the Senate and House leadership have full-time security details. All other members of Congress -- including the entire Hawaii delegation -- have protection while at work, but they are on their own once they leave the Capitol grounds.

House members gathered in a closed door meeting after the shooting to discuss safety and security concerns. Some suggestions include members using campaign money or their office budget to help pay for additional security.

"Members of congress were not so much concerned about themselves, but they were concerned about the security of their family. People are getting death threats, but its against their families as well," Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said.

Hawaii's congressmembers -- like most -- perform their duties in their home state without any security. Over the last several months, they held town hall meetings and events in their districts where anyone from the public could attend.

After Wednesday's shooting, Hanabusa says she personally still feels safe and doesn't plan on making any security adjustments.

"That's the only way I can get feedback, so I don't like it when anybody feels like somehow they can't come up to you," Hanabusa said.

As the emotional day came to a close in Washington, Democrats and Republicans came together for the annual Hawaii on the Hill event. Organizers say it's an important reminder that both parties can support each other.

"This is truly an appropriate time for a spreading of aloha and peace and love in a time like this," said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono.

Meanwhil, Rep. Scalise remains in critical condition, and will need additional surgeries.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.