State health officials are advising the public to avoid swimming at the popular Onekahakaha Beach on the Big Island after elevated levels of enterococci were found Wednesday afternoon.

The DOH announced the health advisory just before 4 p.m., and said bacteria, parasites and viruses in the water could make people sick.

During regular beach testing, the DOH reported levels of 271 per 100 mL. The normal level is 130 per 100 mL.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fevers. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections could also occur.

The beach remains open, but health officials urge the public should stay out of the water until enterococci levels return to normal.

