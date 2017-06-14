Meet Hawaii's little Hollywood hunters, 2 kids who can't get enough autographs

Two Oahu children are star struck time and time again.

Jaeden Yoro, 11, and 10-year-old Shayla Shimabukuro are best friends and have met hundreds of celebrities and athletes while collecting autographs.

The pair have pictures with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Mariah Carey, Max Holloway, and dozens more.

Shimabukuro said they share the same passion for Hollywood hunting with their parents.

“My dad used to send notes to the celebrities and get the autographs,” Shimabukuro said. “Then later on, he met Jaeden’s mom on Facebook and we started chasing autographs with them.”

Jaeden said he has been chasing autographs since he was 4 years old.

The two meet stars at the Honolulu airport and hotels around the islands as celebrities come to film and visit Hawaii.

Just this past weekend, they met Chris Pratt while he was on his way to film “Jurassic Park 2.”

Yoro suggests to anyone wanting to collect autographs to “do your homework” before meeting the stars. But, the key to their success is locked away.

“It’s a little secret,” Shimabukuro said. “We don’t want to tell anyone. We want to keep it a secret.”

While they may be reluctant to share their secret, both kids share their experiences on social media.

The ultimate goal? To meet Bruno Mars. The pair want to grow their list of celeb-sightings for years to come.

